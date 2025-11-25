MY RADIO PLACE

Tornado Near Wickenburg Causes Minor Damages

November 25, 2025 /

11/25 The National Weather Service in Phoenix confirmed that a tornado touched down last Tuesday, amid storms, west of the Valley. According to a Preliminary Damage Survey, on November 18-th, at around 4:20-pm, an EF-0 tornado briefly touched down west of Wickenburg, in the area of Forepaugh. The system had maximum wind speeds of up to 80-to-85-mph and caused damage to a property near Highway-60, including flipping over an RV trailer. There were numerous eyewitness accounts, photos and video of the quick twister.

