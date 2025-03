3/7 YCSO released the top scams that were reported to the agency last year. Officials say there were 544-fraud complaints with 246-victims losing a total of $5.4-million. Payments were often via crypto, wire transfers, gift cards, or apps. The top scams; romance, bank security, Crypto Twist, grandparent, law enforcement and text. YCSO says there’s also issues with money transfers by Zelle, Venmo, Apple Pay, CashApp and others where the money goes directly to the con man.