Tonto Forest Takes Control of Billy Fire South of Young

July 29, 2025 /

7/29 Command of the Billy Fire, south of Young, transitioned from the Central West Zone Incident Management Team to the Tonto National Forest last night. Officials say the lightning caused fire showed activity overnight along the southeast side, which is steep and inaccessible. Crews are now working on a way to access the fire if needed. The fire is 79% contained at 2,124-acres.

