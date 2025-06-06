MY RADIO PLACE

Thursday Museum Flood Siren Test Postponed to June 10 Due to Weather

June 6, 2025 /

6/6 Flagstaff canceled yesterday’s Museum Flood Siren Test due to the weather. The test will now take place next Tuesday at 10-am. During the testing, residents in the area will hear an alarm sound, followed by a voice message repeated three times in English, Spanish and Navajo, concluding with a wind down siren sound signifying the end of the message. The process may repeat several times during the testing period.

