Third Public Hearing Held for Coconino County’s Envision 2045

October 8, 2025 /

10/08 The 3-rd work session, related to Coconino County’s Envision 2045, was held yesterday with the County Board of Supervisors. The plan guides development in the unincorporated areas of the County. The Board of Supervisors looked at comments gathered over the past 60-days along with additional comments by the Planning Commission. The next step for the updated plan is a public hearing with the Board of Supervisors on November 18-th. For more information about Envision 2045 visit coconino.az.gov/comprehensiveplan.

