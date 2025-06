6/6 Thursday morning, Central Arizona Fire and Medical along with the Ashfork and Kaibab Estates Volunteer Fire Departments, responded to a vehicle fire, spreading into the brush, off Highway-89, north of Drake Road. Officials say the fire appears to have started in a grinder being used for thinning operations. Once the fire started, it quickly spread to some nearby brush and a mulch pile. The fire was quickly contained and then turned over to the Prescott National Forest.