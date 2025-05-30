Teen Charged with Cottonwood Area Vehicle Burglaries

5/30 YCSO arrested a teen believed responsible for several vehicle burglaries in the Cottonwood area. Officials say during the investigation, they identified a juvenile suspect. Deputies met with the suspect and his parents at which time numerous stolen items were found in his possession. The items included marijuana and jewelry valued at over $10-thousand. The teen was charged with 7-counts of burglary, felony theft, trafficking in stolen property, marijuana sales and attempted tampering with physical evidence.