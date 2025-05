5/1 The winner of Flagstaffs’ 2025 Innovate Green Pitch Competition, is Flagstaff business, TechGenie, for its patent pending design of a vertical food growing system. The system grows food 50% faster, using 90% less water. Owner, Jay Jones, was awarded the full $30-thousand award. The annual competition invites local entrepreneurs to showcase business ideas that promote environmental sustainability and compete for the $30,000 in prizes.