Suspect Wanted in Connection with Pursuit on Highway 260 Wednesday Evening

6/27 The Camp Verde Marshals Office and Cottonwood Police are looking for 27-year-old Robert Dunston of Camp Verde in connection with a pursuit that occurred Wednesday evening on Highway-260; he also has warrants. During the pursuit, stop-sticks were deployed in the Rodeo Drive roundabout, but 31-year-old Courtney Haddo of Camp Verde, did a U-turn and missed the spikes. As Haddo turned onto Del Rio Drive, Dunston jumped out of the vehicle and ran. Haddo then rammed a Cottonwood Patrol vehicle near Thousand Trails and began driving in the wrong-way on Highway-260. DPS also joined the pursuit and stopped Haddo with stop-sticks. Haddo tried to run on foot, but was quickly caught. If you have information on Dunston’s whereabouts, contact police or Yavapai Silent Witness.