MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Suspect Wanted in Connection with Pursuit on Highway 260 Wednesday Evening

June 27, 2025 /

6/27 The Camp Verde Marshals Office and Cottonwood Police are looking for 27-year-old Robert Dunston of Camp Verde in connection with a pursuit that occurred Wednesday evening on Highway-260; he also has warrants. During the pursuit, stop-sticks were deployed in the Rodeo Drive roundabout, but 31-year-old Courtney Haddo of Camp Verde, did a U-turn and missed the spikes. As Haddo turned onto Del Rio Drive, Dunston jumped out of the vehicle and ran. Haddo then rammed a Cottonwood Patrol vehicle near Thousand Trails and began driving in the wrong-way on Highway-260. DPS also joined the pursuit and stopped Haddo with stop-sticks. Haddo tried to run on foot, but was quickly caught. If you have information on Dunston’s whereabouts, contact police or Yavapai Silent Witness.

cottonwood cv arrest

You May Also Like

the evolution of music discovery in the streaming age
The Evolution of Music Discovery in the Streaming Age
January 14, 2025
MY RADIO PLACE FORREST FIRES - YAVAPAI COUNTY ARIZONA
Brady Fire Daily Update – February 11
February 11, 2025
social media can boost radio sales – are you prepared
Social Media Can Boost Radio Sales – Are You Prepared?
June 4, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

  • 3405 E. Ste Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

  • 7120 Pav Way, Ste 104, Prescott Valley AZ 86314

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

  • 1800 S Milton Road, Stuite 105, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Brian SheaFlagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital