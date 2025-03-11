Suspect Throws Bag of Meth out the Window During Pursuit in Cornville

3/11 YCSO was in a pursuit Friday evening in Cornville. Officials say the male driver turned down a dead end at which time the deputy noticed the man throw something out of the window. A quick search of the area located a baggy of methamphetamine. The driver was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs and unlawful flight from Law Enforcement. A name was not released.
