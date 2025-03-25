Suspect that tried to grab a student at Clarkdale-Jerome School Caught

3/25 Clarkdale Police arrested a man who attempted to grab a student at Clarkdale-Jerome School at around 1-pm Monday. Officials say the suspect had been filming in the girl’s bathroom near the soccer field. As students began to enter the restroom, the man grabbed one student by the arm. The student broke free and ran; the suspect climbed a fence and fled. Students were kept inside the school until the end of the school day when they were released with police presence.
