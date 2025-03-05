Suspect Runs from YCSO and Leads them to other Wanted Individuals

3/5 A suspect who ran from YCSO Monday afternoon, wound up helping deputies make multiple arrests. Officials say the suspect was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped in Black Canyon City. The suspect ran into a neighborhood with what appeared to be a handgun and a manhunt ensued. It was eventually determined that the suspect was in a house on South Boyds Way. A search warrant was obtained at which time the suspect was arrested. Multiple other people were contacted and arrested for open arrest warrants issued by the courts in other criminal cases.