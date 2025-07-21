Suspect in Murder of New River Pastor Extradited to Maricopa County

7/21 Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies extradited murder suspect Adam Sheafe from Coconino County to Maricopa County, where he faces charges in the death of New River pastor, 76-year-old William “Bill” Shonemann. Sheafe is accused of shooting and killing Shonemann. On April 28-th, Schonemann was found dead in his home in New River by two members of his congregation who went to check on him. The pastor’s body had been positioned with the arms outstretched, similar to a crucifixion. Sheafe is also accused of breaking into a home in Cave Creek 2-days earlier and stealing a pickup. The stolen vehicle was found by Sedona Police who were investigating a burglary in which Sheafe and the truck were captured on surveillance video. He was caught the next day after breaking into another home in Sedona. Schonemann’s death was part of a larger plot by Sheafe to kill 14-Christian leaders around the country. Footage of the extradition process can be found here: https://youtu.be/NSn6cidWyE4