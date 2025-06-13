Suspect Goes on Crime Spree After Initial Arrest

6/13 A 21-year-old was arrested by YCSO on theft related charges this week. Officials say the suspect was arrested by another agency on Sunday and was taken to YRMC for treatment of undisclosed injuries. Sunday night, the man escaped the hospital after assaulting a nurse. He attempted to steal a Native Air Helicopter, but when that failed, he stole a vehicle from a nearby dealership, which he then crashed in Paulden. Early Monday morning, several 911 callers reported a disoriented man driving an SUV in Ash Fork. The suspect was stopped and arrested. The SUV had been stolen from someone working a shift at the fire station. YCSO reminds the public to not leave their keys in the vehicle and to lock them up when unattended. This suspect managed to find 2-vehicles he could enter and drive away in.
