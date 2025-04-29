4/29 Firefighters are trying to get the upper hand on the Stronghold Fire on the Coronado National Forest. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office gave the “GO” and “SET” order for Sunsites-Pearce, including the Stronghold area campgrounds and trailheads. The fire is estimated at 2,000-acres. One outbuilding was destroyed and officials have ordered a fire investigator along with a Type-3 Incident Management Team. Heavy aircraft was assisting Monday, but strong winds grounded all aircraft during the afternoon.