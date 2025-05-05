MY RADIO PLACE

Stronghold Fire 75% Contained

May 5, 2025 /

5/5 The Stronghold Fire, burning 16-miles south of Cochise in southern Arizona, is 75% contained and remains at 2,138-acres. The fire was first reported on Monday, April 28-th. Crews will continue to keep the fire within containment lines as they conduct mop-up. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

