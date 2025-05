5/5 Sunday night, the Southeast Zone Type 3 Incident Management Team, in charge of the Stronghold Fire south of Cochise, transferred command of the fire back to the Coronado National Forest. The fire remains 75% contained at 2,138 acres. The fire started at around 11:30 on the morning of April 28-th. One secondary structure was destroyed in the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.