MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Striping Work to Close Roundabout at Beulah Boulevard in Flagstaff/Milton Road, University Drive, University Avenue also Impacted

June 27, 2025 /

6/27 Striping work along Milton Road, University Drive, University Avenue and the new roundabout along Beulah Boulevard, begins Monday. Flagstaff says next Wednesday and Thursday, the roundabout will be fully closed to all traffic. It will reopen Friday. Milton Road will remain open in both directions. University Drive will be open to eastbound traffic, with westbound traffic between the Target driveway entrance and Milton Road closed. Access to and from University Avenue via Milton Road will also be closed. Crews will work from 6-am to 5-pm each day with the entire project finished this summer.

You May Also Like

amplifying returns the synergistic power of combining radio and digital advertising
Amplifying Returns: The Synergistic Power of Combining Radio and Digital Advertising
December 30, 2024
the role of radio in community engagement more than just airwaves
The Role of Radio in Community Engagement: More Than Just Airwaves
January 18, 2025
the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

  • 3405 E. Ste Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

  • 7120 Pav Way, Ste 104, Prescott Valley AZ 86314

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

  • 1800 S Milton Road, Stuite 105, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Brian SheaFlagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital