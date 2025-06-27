Striping Work to Close Roundabout at Beulah Boulevard in Flagstaff/Milton Road, University Drive, University Avenue also Impacted

6/27 Striping work along Milton Road, University Drive, University Avenue and the new roundabout along Beulah Boulevard, begins Monday. Flagstaff says next Wednesday and Thursday, the roundabout will be fully closed to all traffic. It will reopen Friday. Milton Road will remain open in both directions. University Drive will be open to eastbound traffic, with westbound traffic between the Target driveway entrance and Milton Road closed. Access to and from University Avenue via Milton Road will also be closed. Crews will work from 6-am to 5-pm each day with the entire project finished this summer.