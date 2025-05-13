Street Striping in Camp Verde May 27 through June 6

5/13 Street striping work will begin in Camp Verde on Tuesday, May 27-th and continue through June 6-th. Crews will restripe all roads within the town. During the day, crews will paint centerlines, lane lines, and edge lines and at night they’ll replace the stop bars, crosswalks, and turn arrows. Some short traffic delays should be expected.
