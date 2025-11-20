MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Stop Feeding Wildlife says Yavapai County Board of Supervisors

November 20, 2025 /

11/20 The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors adopted an ordinance that prohibits the feeding of wildlife within the unincorporated areas of the county. The intentional feeding of wild animals by residents, has led to a sharp increase in dangerous situations between people and wild animals. Officials say feeding attracts wildlife into neighborhoods and increases the risk of attacks on humans and pets and damage to homes, landscaping and vehicles. In addition, wild animals that rely on people for food can lose their fear of humans. Enforcement will be conducted by Game and Fish and YCSO. Residents are encouraged to secure trash, remove pet food from outdoor areas, and refrain from intentionally putting out food that attracts wildlife such as deer, javelina, coyotes, bears, and mountain lions.

