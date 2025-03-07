Stolen Shoes Help Link Burglar to Second Break-In

3/7 A pair of shoes helped YCSO link a man to a burglary. Officials say Cottonwood Police arrested 34-year-old Jaxon Brann last weekend after he was caught sleeping in someone’s home without permission. At the time, it was suspected that Brann had tried to break into several homes. Last Sunday a 911 caller reported that their neighbor’s house had been broken into. They found that someone left behind an old pair of shoes and took a pair from the house. Those shoes were found on Brann’s feet. The shoes linked Brann to both break-ins.