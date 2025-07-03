Steamboat Fire Burning 5-miles East of Kearny

7/3 Firefighters responded to the lightning caused Steamboat Fire, about 5-miles northeast of Kearny yesterday. As of last night, the fire had charred 150-acres. The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says the fire is burning in a very rugged area and crews are working on a plan to suppress it.
