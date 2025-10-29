Statewide Webinars to Focus on Rural Healthcare Transformation Program/Full Release Attached

Arizona’s Medicaid agency, the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), and the Governor’s Office invite you to attend two public webinars to learn more about Arizona’s application for the Rural Health Transformation Program, a federal opportunity to improve healthcare delivery and outcomes in rural Arizona.

Webinar 1

Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Location: Virtual Via Google Meet. Please register in advance. (Meeting ID and passcode will be provided upon registration)

Click here to register and add to your calendar.

In the first meeting, AHCCCS and the Governor’s Office will provide updates on the Rural Health Transformation Program, and the State’s engagement with rural communities, Tribal partners, and rural healthcare providers and hospitals. We will provide an overview of the State’s application, which is due on November 5, 2025. All interested Arizonans, healthcare providers, community members, and partners are encouraged to participate.

Webinar 2

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Location: Virtual Via Google Meet. Please register in advance. (Meeting ID and passcode will be provided upon registration)

Click here to register and add to your calendar.

In the second meeting, AHCCCS and the Governor’s Office will highlight the application submitted and will discuss the next steps regarding the program award and the funding of Arizona’s programming. All interested Arizonans, healthcare providers, community members, and partners are encouraged to participate.

Thank you for your interest in Arizona’s Rural Health Transformation Program, and for your support of our effort to improve health outcomes and healthcare delivery for rural Arizonans.