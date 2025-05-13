Statewide “Click It or Ticket” Campaign

5/13 Law enforcement agencies across the state will participate in a “Click It or Ticket” campaign, May 19-th through June 1-st. Law enforcement will be looking for motorists who are not buckled up. Seat belts remain one of the most effective ways to protect lives in a crash.
