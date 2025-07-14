State Awards Flagstaff $4 Million for Construction of Regional Wildland Fire Training Facility

7/14 The state awarded Flagstaff $4-million to construct a regional wildland fire training facility. The facility will serve as the operational base for the Flagstaff Fire Department’s Wildfire Management Division and will be open for training to all fire agencies in northern Arizona. The City will use $650-thousand for the design of the structure while the states $4-million will be used for construction.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
Stations
Contact Us
Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office
Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley
Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff
Get Connected
Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting
Mike Jensen– Director of Sales and Marketing
Sales Staff
Todd Beck – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Erica Hughes – Prescott Valley
Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff
Brian Shea – Flagstaff
Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley
Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist