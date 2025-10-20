Standoff Ends with Arrest of Armed Suspect

10/20 YCSO was involved in a standoff with an armed subject at a home off Saphire Drive, near Highway-69. The initial call was for a man, standing on his porch, armed with a rifle, yelling. As deputies arrived, the man refused to comply and barricaded himself in the house. Deputies could see several weapons through a window, by the front door. After several hours of trying to get the man in his 30’s to surrender, less lethal rounds were deployed to end the standoff. The man, whose name was not released, was charged with disorderly conduct and attempted aggravated assault on law enforcement. The investigation continues.