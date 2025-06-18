MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions on Williams Ranger District

June 18, 2025 /

Due to increased fire danger and for public safety, the Kaibab National Forest will implement Stage 2 fire restrictions on the Williams Ranger District beginning 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 18. 

Stage 2 fire restrictions prohibit the following:

  • Building, maintaining, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, including charcoal, coal, and briquettes, even in developed recreation sites. This includes smudge pots, pellet grills, and wood stoves. The only exception is using a stove or grill that is solely fueled by pressurized liquid petroleum or pressurized liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuels.
  • Smoking (except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material).
  • Blasting, welding, or operating any acetylene or other torch with an open flame.
  • During the hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., operating a generator, chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine for felling, bucking, skidding, processing, road building and woodcutting during industrial operations or firewood gathering capable of igniting a fire. An exception is allowed for operating generators with an approved spark arrestor in an area barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the generator.

Restrictions and closures typically remain in effect until the area receives significant, widespread precipitation.

For information on restrictions and other alerts on the Kaibab National Forest visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/kaibab/alerts.

You May Also Like

ai and radio the future of personalized listening
AI and Radio: The Future of Personalized Listening
January 14, 2025
the role of radio in community engagement more than just airwaves
The Role of Radio in Community Engagement: More Than Just Airwaves
January 18, 2025
social media can boost radio sales – are you prepared
Social Media Can Boost Radio Sales – Are You Prepared?
June 4, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

  • 3405 E. Ste Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

  • 7120 Pav Way, Ste 104, Prescott Valley AZ 86314

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

  • 1800 S Milton Road, Stuite 105, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Brian SheaFlagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital