Stage 2 Fire Restrictions on Williams Ranger District

Due to increased fire danger and for public safety, the Kaibab National Forest will implement Stage 2 fire restrictions on the Williams Ranger District beginning 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 18.

Stage 2 fire restrictions prohibit the following:

Building, maintaining, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, including charcoal, coal, and briquettes, even in developed recreation sites. This includes smudge pots, pellet grills, and wood stoves. The only exception is using a stove or grill that is solely fueled by pressurized liquid petroleum or pressurized liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuels.

Smoking (except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material).

Blasting, welding, or operating any acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

During the hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., operating a generator, chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine for felling, bucking, skidding, processing, road building and woodcutting during industrial operations or firewood gathering capable of igniting a fire. An exception is allowed for operating generators with an approved spark arrestor in an area barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the generator.

Restrictions and closures typically remain in effect until the area receives significant, widespread precipitation.

For information on restrictions and other alerts on the Kaibab National Forest visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/kaibab/alerts.