Stage 2 Fire Restrictions Implemented in Sedona Fire District

After consulting with local County Emergency Managers and District Rangers, it has been determined that effective Wednesday, June 18th, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. Sedona Fire District (SFD) is moving into Stage II Fire Restrictions. Sedona Fire District joins Coconino County, Yavapai County, Coconino National Forest, and other local fire jurisdictions in this action.

These restrictions prohibit all solid-fueled open fires, fire pits, and campfires. During the fire restrictions, no burn permits will be issued, and existing burn permits are hereby suspended. Fireworks and other pyrotechnic displays are prohibited unless permitted by the Fire Marshal.

These restrictions also prohibit the outdoor use of equipment that generates sparks or open flames, such as welding equipment, grinders, and chainsaws. Commercial operators may apply for a hot work permit through the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Cooking on propane grills and the use of UL-listed, natural gas or propane flame-producing heating/warming appliances is still allowed, provided that the appliance is located at least 10 feet from combustible materials. Cooking devices that do not generate sparks or open flames are allowed only at private residences, so long as they are covered with a tight-fitting lid clear of all surrounding flammable materials.

PROHIBITED:

No fires, campfires, charcoal, coal, and wood stoves. (except using a device that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum, LPG, or LNG fuels and that can be immediately turned off, extinguishing the flame without residual combustion, are allowed in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device). The use of wood and charcoal in an enclosed device to cook at one- and two-family dwellings and at fixed restaurant sites is allowed.

• Smoking in public (except within an enclosed vehicle or building).

• Using an explosive

• Fireworks – Possessing, discharging, or using any fireworks or pyrotechnic device.

• Outdoor welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame without a hot work permit. Hot work permits shall be revoked during periods of Red Flag Warnings.

• Combustion Engine – Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark-arresting device properly installed, maintained, and in effective working order. (Does not include motor vehicles and is intended for things such as landscaping tools).

• Discharging firearms, air rifles, or gas guns (except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal or tribal laws or regulations).

• Off-road – Possessing or using a motor vehicle off National Forest System roads (Vehicles must stay on open Forest Roads and cannot drive/park over any vegetation at any time).

ALLOWED: • The use of indoor fireplaces • Liquid Propane Gas (LPG) or Natural Gas (LNG) grills, fireplaces, and appliances that can be immediately turned off, extinguishing the flame without residual combustion • Cooking with charcoal or wood on private property in an appliance with a tight-fitting lid. The lid must be in place while cooking. • The use of power equipment on private property for the purpose of landscaping, fuel mitigation, etc. A spark arrester must be in place, and a fire watch shall be posted for 30 minutes after cessation of work. Operators shall be equipped with a means to extinguish Residents are encouraged to exercise caution and good judgment. Sedona Fire District may establish additional requirements, up to and including the extinguishment of any fire, the revocation of any permit, and a ban on chainsaws or other equipment on a case-by-case basis to ensure the public health, safety and welfare. Please contact the Fire Marshal at 928-204-8926 if you have any questions.