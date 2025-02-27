Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Friday Morning in areas of Apache and Navajo Counties

2/27 The White Mountain Fire Coordinating Group voted this week to enact Stage-1 fire restrictions in the unincorporated areas of Apache and Navajo Counties tomorrow morning at 8-am due to the ongoing dry conditions. The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management will enact theirs at the same time. Under the restrictions, campfires are only allowed in designated campgrounds and smoking is limited to inside a building or vehicle. Target shooting is also prohibited. Propane powered devices are allowed.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
Stations
Contact Us
Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office
Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley
Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff
Get Connected
Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting
Mike Jensen– Director of Sales and Marketing
Sales Staff
Todd Beck – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Kelly Baldwin – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff
Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley
Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist