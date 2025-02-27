Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Friday Morning in areas of Apache and Navajo Counties

2/27 The White Mountain Fire Coordinating Group voted this week to enact Stage-1 fire restrictions in the unincorporated areas of Apache and Navajo Counties tomorrow morning at 8-am due to the ongoing dry conditions. The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management will enact theirs at the same time. Under the restrictions, campfires are only allowed in designated campgrounds and smoking is limited to inside a building or vehicle. Target shooting is also prohibited. Propane powered devices are allowed.