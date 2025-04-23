Stabbing Suspect Arrested by Coconino County Sheriff’s Office

4/23 Monday afternoon, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received 911 calls reporting a man getting out of a vehicle and blocking traffic on Highway-89, in the area of Silver Saddle Road. While enroute, deputies learned the man entered a vehicle with another man and left the area. A short time later, calls from Sunset Crater Visitor’s Center, reported the suspects were there, but one drove away while the other left on foot. When deputies found the vehicle, they discovered the driver had been stabbed. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. During the search for the suspect, deputies located a man, with a similar description as the suspect, walking down a nearby forest road. He was not the suspect, but 32-year-old Calsey Coleman did have active warrants for his arrest and was taken into custody. Soon after, some footprints lead deputies to 31-year-old Brandon Begay, who was charged with the stabbing. The stabbing victim is expected to make a full recovery.