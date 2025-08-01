Sprinkler System Douses Fire at Sinagua Middle School

8/1 Flagstaff Unified School District says there was a small fire this morning in a classroom, which activated the fire sprinkler system in the building. The fire was quickly put out, but the area was water damaged. The school is now working on cleanup. There was no information on what caused the fire.
