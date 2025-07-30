Speed Detail in Quad Cities Area

7/30 YCSO, Prescott and Prescott Valley Police and DPS conducted a speed enforcement detail around Highway-89A, Fain Road, Coyote Springs Road, Viewpoint Drive, and Antelope Meadows Drive. Officers and deputies made a total of 69-traffic stops and issued 44-speed citations. A total of 5-criminal arrests were made for criminal speed, reckless driving, aggressive driving and driving on a suspended license. Grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety paid for the detail.