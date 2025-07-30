Speed Detail in Quad Cities Area

7/30 YCSO, Prescott and Prescott Valley Police and DPS conducted a speed enforcement detail around Highway-89A, Fain Road, Coyote Springs Road, Viewpoint Drive, and Antelope Meadows Drive. Officers and deputies made a total of 69-traffic stops and issued 44-speed citations. A total of 5-criminal arrests were made for criminal speed, reckless driving, aggressive driving and driving on a suspended license. Grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety paid for the detail.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
Stations
Contact Us
Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office
Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley
Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff
Get Connected
Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting
Mike Jensen– Director of Sales and Marketing
Sales Staff
Todd Beck – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Erica Hughes – Prescott Valley
Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff
Brian Shea – Flagstaff
Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley
Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist