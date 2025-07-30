MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Speed Detail in Quad Cities Area

July 30, 2025 /

7/30 YCSO, Prescott and Prescott Valley Police and DPS conducted a speed enforcement detail around Highway-89A, Fain Road, Coyote Springs Road, Viewpoint Drive, and Antelope Meadows Drive. Officers and deputies made a total of 69-traffic stops and issued 44-speed citations. A total of 5-criminal arrests were made for criminal speed, reckless driving, aggressive driving and driving on a suspended license. Grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety paid for the detail.

You May Also Like

ai and radio the future of personalized listening
AI and Radio: The Future of Personalized Listening
January 14, 2025
MY RADIO PLACE LAW ENFORCEMENT - YAVAPAI COUNTY ARIZONA
Jury Convicts Prescott Man For Arranging To Meet Young Children For Sex
February 11, 2025
the advent of radio broadcasting in northern arizona
The Advent of Radio Broadcasting in Northern Arizona
January 18, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Erica HughesPrescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Brian SheaFlagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital