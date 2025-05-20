Some Evacuations Lifted Due to Greer Fire

5/20 Some evacuations due to the Greer Fire have been lifted while others have been taken off “GO” status, but kept on “SET” status. Highway-260 was reopened in Greer, but Highway-261 remains closed indefinitely due to firefighting in the area. To support returning residents, Apache County Emergency Management has put together a Disaster Assistance Survey to collect information on the needs of those impacted by the fire. Officials say law enforcement will continue to conduct patrols through the area.
