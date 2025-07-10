Soggy Bottom Fire Stopped on A1 Mountain Near Flagstaff

7/10 Coconino National Forest Firefighters stopped the forward progress of the Soggy Bottom Fire yesterday. The fire was reported Wednesday afternoon and was located near A1 Mountain, west of Flagstaff. As of last night, the fire had burned 5-to-7-acres. There was no word on what caused the fire.
