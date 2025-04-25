Smart and Safe Arizona Act now in effect for THC Infused Products

4/25 Police and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office reminds businesses that selling THC-infused food and drinks without a license is illegal in Arizona, even if allowed under federal law. Officials say our state laws are stricter. Under the Smart and Safe Arizona Act, which went into effect yesterday, unlicensed businesses may face penalties. This includes drinks, edibles and products containing delta-8 or 9 THC or other hemp-derived THC variants that cause intoxication.