Smaller Firing Operations Planned for Basin Fire North of Flagstaff

6/11 Coconino and Kaibab National Forest firefighters completed the majority of ignitions Wednesday on the Basin Fire, north of Flagstaff. The agencies treated 9,145-acres with fire over the past 2-days. Today, crews are conducting smaller firing operations on the interior of the fire to clean up pockets of unburned fuel. Firefighters will continue patrolling and securing the fire’s perimeter. The lightning caused Basin Fire started on June 5-th. A closure order around the fire remains in effect. Smoke will continue to be visible over the next several days.