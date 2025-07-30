Small Business Estimated Disaster Economic Injury Worksheets

7/30 Coconino County Economic Development Department has information for small business owners impacted by the Dragon Bravo and White Sage Fires. Officials say the Small Business Administration has an Economic Injury Disaster Loan program that could help. The county wants to know if there’s a need for the program and is submitting a packet of Estimated Disaster Economic Injury Worksheets to the Governor’s Office. The form is available online at https://forms.cloud.microsoft/g/crHzHFEN0G?origin=lprLink If you are interested in the program but have questions, contact Coconino County Economic Development Director John Saltonstall at jsaltonstall@coconino.az.gov or (928) 606-7233
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
Stations
Contact Us
Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office
Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley
Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff
Get Connected
Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting
Mike Jensen– Director of Sales and Marketing
Sales Staff
Todd Beck – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Erica Hughes – Prescott Valley
Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff
Brian Shea – Flagstaff
Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley
Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist