Small Business Estimated Disaster Economic Injury Worksheets

7/30 Coconino County Economic Development Department has information for small business owners impacted by the Dragon Bravo and White Sage Fires. Officials say the Small Business Administration has an Economic Injury Disaster Loan program that could help. The county wants to know if there’s a need for the program and is submitting a packet of Estimated Disaster Economic Injury Worksheets to the Governor’s Office. The form is available online at https://forms.cloud.microsoft/g/crHzHFEN0G?origin=lprLink If you are interested in the program but have questions, contact Coconino County Economic Development Director John Saltonstall at jsaltonstall@coconino.az.gov or (928) 606-7233