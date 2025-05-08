Signups for Vitalant May Blood Drives Low

5/8 Vitalant says signups for the May blood drives has been unusually slow. Senior Account Manager Carina Fors says this is disturbing, as this is the blood supply leading into Memorial Day weekend. There are numerous blood drives taking place across Yavapai and Coconino Counties this month, including this weekend’s Mother’s Day drives, Friday and Saturday, at Flagstaff Mall. To make an appointment or to find a blood drive near you, visit www.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.