MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Shots Fired Suspect Arrested by Flagstaff Police

August 29, 2025 /

8/29 Early Thursday morning, Flagstaff Police responded to reports of shots fired at a restaurant in the 400-block of South San Francisco Street. An altercation occurred between 2-patrons, leading to one individual firing several rounds from a handgun. Police used the Flock Safety License Plate Reader to find the suspect vehicle and obtain a license plate number. The information led officers to 30-year-old Tyler Edmonds of Flagstaff who was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct with a weapon, discharging a weapon within city limits and for being a prohibited possessor.

You May Also Like

amplifying returns the synergistic power of combining radio and digital advertising
Amplifying Returns: The Synergistic Power of Combining Radio and Digital Advertising
December 30, 2024
yavapai broadcasting bridging communities across northern arizona's airwaves
Yavapai Broadcasting: Bridging Communities Across Northern Arizona’s Airwaves
December 29, 2024
from am fm to digital how radio stations expand their reach
From AM/FM to Digital: How Radio Stations Expand Their Reach
January 14, 2025