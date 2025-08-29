Shots Fired Suspect Arrested by Flagstaff Police

8/29 Early Thursday morning, Flagstaff Police responded to reports of shots fired at a restaurant in the 400-block of South San Francisco Street. An altercation occurred between 2-patrons, leading to one individual firing several rounds from a handgun. Police used the Flock Safety License Plate Reader to find the suspect vehicle and obtain a license plate number. The information led officers to 30-year-old Tyler Edmonds of Flagstaff who was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct with a weapon, discharging a weapon within city limits and for being a prohibited possessor.