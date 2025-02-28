Short Term Rental Town Hall March 6

2/28 The Sedona Verde Valley Association of REALTORS® will host a Town Hall next Thursday to go over the results of an Economic Impact Study on Short Term Rentals in Yavapai County. The event is free and open to the public. The study will show the impact of short-term rentals on the county’s economy. The event will be held at the Cottonwood Recreation Center in Cottonwood from 3-to-5-pm.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
Stations
Contact Us
Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office
Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley
Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff
Get Connected
Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting
Mike Jensen– Director of Sales and Marketing
Sales Staff
Todd Beck – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Kelly Baldwin – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff
Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley
Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist