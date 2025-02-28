Short Term Rental Town Hall March 6

2/28 The Sedona Verde Valley Association of REALTORS® will host a Town Hall next Thursday to go over the results of an Economic Impact Study on Short Term Rentals in Yavapai County. The event is free and open to the public. The study will show the impact of short-term rentals on the county’s economy. The event will be held at the Cottonwood Recreation Center in Cottonwood from 3-to-5-pm.