Short Term Rental Presentation in Prescott

5/6 The Prescott Area Association of REALTORS® will conduct a presentation on impacts of short-term rentals in Yavapai County. The presentation will take place this Friday at noon at the Prescott Valley Library. During the discussion, they’ll look at the recent Short Term Rental Economic Impact Study commissioned by the Sedona Verde Valley Association of REALTORS®. The results of the study are available on their websites.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
