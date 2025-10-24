Shooting Incident Leaves Man Dead in Antelope Valley Area

10/24 The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting incident Wednesday afternoon, left one man dead and another being questioned. Officials say deputies responded to a call of a shooting at a home near Pinyon Road in the Antelope Valley area. Deputies located a 46-year-old man from Clay Springs deceased and detained a 47-year-old man from Texas for questioning. Officials say the case remains under investigation. Names were not released. Further details will be released when they’re available.