2/19 Cottonwood Police issued a Sex Offender notice for residents living in the 100-block of North 17-th Street. In May of 2005, 57-year-old Darrick Loff was convicted in Yavapai County of sexual abuse of a spouse and sentenced to 1-year in prison. The victim was known to Loff. He is a Level-3 offender or high risk to the community.