5/22 Cottonwood Police issued a sex offender notification for residents living in the 100-block of South Willard Street. In 1978, when he was 26, 72-year-old Kenneth Spradlin was convicted of rape and sentenced to 4-years in prison in California. The victim was an adult female known to him. In 2020, Spradlin was convicted of failing to register as a sex offender in Yavapai County and was placed on 4-years of probation. He is a level-2 offender or intermediate risk to the community.