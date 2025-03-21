Severe to Extreme Drought Conditions

3/21 Beneficial rain and snow fell along the Mogollon Rim during the first 2-weeks of March, improving drought conditions slightly. The National Weather Service in Flagstaff says precipitation elsewhere was light to moderate, with long term dryness continuing to cause drought conditions in northern Arizona. On the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, issued yesterday, Severe Drought to Extreme Drought continues across the majority of the state. NWS Flagstaff has posted an updated Drought Information Statement to the following webpage: https://www.weather.gov/fgz/drought