Several Rescues Took Place Tuesday of Drivers Caught in Flood Waters

11/21 YCSO wasn’t the only agency working calls involving people that drove into flood waters Tuesday. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office’ Aviation Unit responded to 2-calls of motorists being washed away by flood waters after they tried to drive through them. One person was rescued before the fast-moving waters could carry them away. In a separate case in Wickenburg, 3 elderly people had to be rescued from a vehicle, after it was swept downstream and became wedged against a tree. Rescuers were lowered to the vehicle by helicopter and each person was carried to safety. Law enforcement cannot stress it enough, “Turn Around Don’t Drown”.