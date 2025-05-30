Sedona Woman Takes Off on Last Day of Trial

5/30 Yavapai County Attorney Dennis McGrane says 48-year-old Erica Montgomery of Sedona was found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer and resisting arrest this week. He says Montgomery did not show up for the final day of trial and currently has a warrant issued for her arrest. A Sedona officer stopped Montgomery for running a red light in November of 2023 and for having a suspended license plate. During the stop, Montgomery fought with the officer, striking him in the head with a crowbar. The officer suffered a concussion. Again, police are looking for Erica Montgomery, who failed to appear this week during her final day of trial. She faces a maximum of 21-years in prison for the assaults and 6.5-years for the other crimes.