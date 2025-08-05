Sedona Woman Sentenced to 10.5 Years for Assaulting Police Officers

8/5 A Sedona woman was sentenced to 10.5-years in prison for assaulting 2-Sedona Police officers during a traffic stop in November of 2023. The Yavapai County Attorney’s Office says 47-year-old Erica Ann Montgomery was also sentenced to 3-years of supervised probation once she’s released. Montgomery was stopped for running a red light and her license plate had been suspended. A struggle ensued at which time Murphy hit two officers in the chest. She then struck an officer in the head with a crowbar, causing him to suffer a concussion.