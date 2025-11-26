Sedona Toys For Tots “Stuff the Bus” December 8

11/26 Sedona and Toys for Tots will hold their annual “Stuff the Bus” event on Monday, December 8-th, from 9:30-to-5:30, at the Posse Grounds Pavilion. The city invites residents to bring new, unwrapped toys for ages newborn-to-16-years-old. The goal is to fill a Sedona Shuttle bus with toys, which will then be distributed to local families that need a little extra help. Toys can also be dropped off at the City Clerk’s Office, which will then be added to the bus on December 8-th. For more information on Sedona Toys for Tots, visit https://sedona-az.toysfortots.org.