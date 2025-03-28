Sedona Shuttle Transports 1 Millionth Rider

3/28 Less than 3-years after the launch of Sedona’s new transit system, the Sedona Shuttle transported its 1-millionth rider on its free Trailhead Routes service. Officials say the trailhead routes averaged more than 35-boardings per hour. The routes travel to some of Sedona’s most popular trailheads, Mescal, Dry Creek Vista, Soldier Pass, Cathedral Rock, Little Horse, Devil’s Bridge and Cathedral Rock. As a result of the service, the city is seeing a decrease in traffic and parking issues at the trailheads.
